Ric Flair, former WWE star, hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

A representative for Ric Flair says the pro wrestling legend has been hospitalized and is dealing with some “tough medical issues.”

Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed a report on Saturday that the 68-year-old Flair had been hospitalized, and stated he was admitted for routine monitoring.

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

Zanoni provided an update early Monday, asking for “prayers & positive energy” because Flair has “tough medical issues.”

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

WWE agent and promoter Michael PS Hayes tweeted Monday that he had visited Flair in the hospital Sunday and added, “I can assure that he needs everyone’s prayers.”

I saw @RicFlairNatrBoy before I flew to Boston yesterday

I can assure that he needs everyone's prayers and positive vibes. Thx in advance!! — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 14, 2017

John Cena tweeted his support to Flair on Monday. “Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp,” Cena wrote.

Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017

Other members of the WWE community and fans of the wrestler sent their support on Twitter.

My thoughts & prayers go out to the GOAT, @RicFlairNatrBoy. We're all thinking about ya & pulling for ya, my friend. pic.twitter.com/ATuSaSfjoG — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2017

I don't know the details or what @RicFlairNatrBoy needs, but God does and I pray that His will be done. @MsCharlotteWWE #KICKOUTRIC #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 14, 2017

Sending my love and prayers to @RicFlairNatrBoy and his family. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 14, 2017

@RicFlairNatrBoy U have been my inspiration. U taught me so much, especially how to "give" to the biz, and not "take" from it. Praying 4 U! — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) August 14, 2017

Our thoughts are with @WWE legend @RicFlairNatrBoy, who has been hospitalised with serious health issues. Stay strong Naitch. 🙏💪 pic.twitter.com/ElVFO91NOM — SPORF (@Sporf) August 14, 2017

Thinking of my good friend, one of my best opponents, and truly a great human being right now. @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/CAQMaFM0dW — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 14, 2017

Sending lots of love to @RicFlairNatrBoy and his family today. We're thinking of you Naitch ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 14, 2017

Prayers up for @RicFlairNatrBoy . Kick out on two and 1/2 like you always did — Scott Hall (@SCOTTHALLNWO) August 14, 2017

Saying so many prayers for @RicFlairNatrBoy right now @MsCharlotteWWE you are in our thoughts & prayers too💛Praying for a speedy recover B&N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 14, 2017

Thoughts and prayer go out to @RicFlairNatrBoy ! #Woo — Josh Reddick (@RealJoshReddick) August 14, 2017

Having hard time getting my mind off Ric Flair today. The respect he's always shown me is something that has always stayed w/me. 100% CLASS. — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 14, 2017

Sending out a "WOOOOO" for the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, who I'm told has been hospitalized. Bless that man for all he's given us. pic.twitter.com/upWmuIHreB — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) August 14, 2017

The Charlotte Observer reported that Flair had a previous health issue in Dec. 1998 “when he slumped in the corner of a wrestling ring prior to a World Championship Wrestling event in Tampa,” but it turned out “the numbness in his left arm and chest spasms were not due to a heart attack.”

Known for his flamboyant outfits and “Nature Boy” nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.

—With files from the Associated Press