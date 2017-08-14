Ric Flair, former WWE star, hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

A representative for Ric Flair says the pro wrestling legend has been hospitalized and is dealing with some “tough medical issues.”
Melinda Morris Zanoni confirmed a report on Saturday that the 68-year-old Flair had been hospitalized, and stated he was admitted for routine monitoring.
Zanoni provided an update early Monday, asking for “prayers & positive energy” because Flair has “tough medical issues.”
WWE agent and promoter Michael PS Hayes tweeted Monday that he had visited Flair in the hospital Sunday and added, “I can assure that he needs everyone’s prayers.”
John Cena tweeted his support to Flair on Monday. “Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp,” Cena wrote.
Other members of the WWE community and fans of the wrestler sent their support on Twitter.
The Charlotte Observer reported that Flair had a previous health issue in Dec. 1998 “when he slumped in the corner of a wrestling ring prior to a World Championship Wrestling event in Tampa,” but it turned out “the numbness in his left arm and chest spasms were not due to a heart attack.”
Known for his flamboyant outfits and “Nature Boy” nickname, Flair made his professional debut in 1972 and was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2008.
—With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
