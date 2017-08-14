Female driven building blitz helps Brandon, Man. family

The hammers are out swinging in the first ever Women Build housing project in Brandon.

The Habitat for Humanity building blitz kicked off Monday and runs all week at 255 Frederick Street.

“It is about a group of women coming together,” Sue Swarbrick, the chair of Brandon Women Build, said. “It is so important for us to help people in the community.”

More than 50 women are volunteering to help create an affordable home for a family. Swarbrick has been overwhelmed with the response.

“For us it was no problem filling the build spots,” she said. “Sponsors, lunches, snacks, no problem to secure.”

Women Build is a program that helps train women in leadership roles on construction sites. The Habitat for Humanity Brandon chapter decided this spring to have a Women Build project and were impressed at the quick turnaround.