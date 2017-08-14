Man wanted for attempted murder after weekend shooting in Flemingdon Park

Police are on the hunt for a 22-year-old man wanted for attempted murder following a shooting in the Flemingdon Park neighbourhood of Toronto over the weekend.

Toronto police said they responded to a call of a shooting around 6:21 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Linkwood Lane and St. Dennis Drive.

When officers arrived, they located a male with a gunshot wound.

Police said they executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and seized a number of items including crack cocaine, a shotgun, a bulletproof vest and homemade ammunition.

Police have identified the suspect as Di’on Jahil Wong. He is known to drive a grey 2017 Dodge Charger with Ontario licence plates BRFK-061.

He is described as black, 5’8”, 146 lbs., with short curly black hair.

Police said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).