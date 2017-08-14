Canada
August 14, 2017

Protest planned for Toronto today over violence in Charlottesville

By Staff The Canadian Press

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence commenting on the violence and tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a news conference in Colombia.

TORONTO – A rally is planned in Toronto today to protest the weekend violence in Virginia that saw one woman killed and nearly 20 others injured.

Demonstrators are expected to gather outside the American consulate to express their opposition to white supremacists.

A car plowed through a group of people on Saturday who were protesting a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

A 20-year-old man is charged with second degree murder and other counts.

A vigil was held in Toronto Sunday night to remember the victims of Saturday’s violence.

A rally was also held in Montreal according to social media and local media reports.

