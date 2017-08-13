Male suspect arrested in death of man in Tweed, Ont.: OPP
TWEED, Ont. – Provincial police say they’ve made an arrest after the body of a 55-year-old man was found in a residence in Tweed.
Officers were called to the residence Saturday morning.
Police have not released the name of the deceased man, and there’s no word yet on the cause of death.
The OPP say they have a 36-year-old male suspect in custody and have advised the community there is no concern for their safety as a result of this incident.
No other details have been released as the investigation continues.
