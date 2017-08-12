Sports
August 12, 2017 10:26 pm

Shapovalov loses Rogers Cup semifinal, misses out on playing Roger Federer in final

By Bill Beacon The Canadian Press

Denis Shapovalov of Canada seen during his match versus Alexander Zverev of Germany during the semifinals at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, Aug. 12, 2017 in Montreal.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A A

Alexander Zverev ended a dream week for 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov with a 6-4, 7-5 victory in the semifinals of the Rogers Cup on Saturday night.

The fourth-seeded Zverev, seeking a second tournament title in as many weeks, advanced to the final on Sunday against second-seeded Roger Federer, a 6-3, 7-6(5) winner over unseeded Robin Haase of the Netherlands. Federer holds a 2-1 edge in career meetings with the German, including a victory on grass in June.

Zverev stretched his match winning run to nine.

Shapovalov, who was playing Challenger-level tournaments only two weeks ago, became the youngest player to reach a Masters 1000 Series tournament with a winning run this week that included knocking off top seed Rafael Nadal and 2009 U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.

It will raise his world ranking from 143rd to about 66th. He earned US$220,760 – more than doubling his career prize money.

Flag-waving fans in the packed grandstands at Uniprix Stadium were hoping for more magic in the battle of youngsters against the 20-year-old Zverev. But the German was too sharp, winning 81 per cent of the points off his serve compared to 64 per cent for Shapovalov.

