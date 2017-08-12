Steveston fire
August 12, 2017 9:12 pm
Updated: August 12, 2017 9:33 pm

Two-alarm fire at Steveston docks

A two-alarm fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the docks in Steveston, Richmond.

Steveston Harbour Authority confirmed the fire but could not provide more information.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Coast Guard says it has sent a safety vessel to the area in case anyone fell into the water near the docks.

People close to the area were quick to share images of the smoke.

Playing the Maritime festival in Richmond. A dock is on fire!

A post shared by Greg McLeod (@loudgreg) on

More to come…

