Rollover on Crowchild Trail slows traffic Saturday afternoon
Police were called to the scene of a rollover on Crowchild Trail and Charleswood Drive northwest at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
A witness said the driver did managed to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries.
It happened underneath the overpass in the northbound lane.
The crash backed up traffic on the busy expressway west of Calgary.
