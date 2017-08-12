Traffic
August 12, 2017 6:32 pm

Rollover on Crowchild Trail slows traffic Saturday afternoon

By Reporter  Global News

Vehicle rollover crash on Crowchild Trail in the northbound lane Saturday.

Global News
Police were called to the scene of a rollover on Crowchild Trail and Charleswood Drive northwest at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

A witness said the driver did managed to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries.

It happened underneath the overpass in the northbound lane.

The crash backed up traffic on the busy expressway west of Calgary.

Police at the scene of a crash on Crowchild Trail and Charleswood Drive.

Global News

 

 

