Several people trapped after shelves collapse at Edmonton lumber store

Four people were injured, including one sent to hospital, after a row of shelves holding lumber “fell like dominoes” at the Windsor Plywood store Saturday morning.

Several people became stuck under some shelves and debris at the north Edmonton location, near 52 Street and 128 Avenue.

Edmonton Fire Rescue district chief Brian Lees said crews initially responded around 10 a.m. to reports of four people trapped, but isn’t certain how many people were involved.

“We found two people — they are in the care of EMS — and now we have one other lady that we know of that’s underneath,” Lees said around 11:15 a.m.

“What our problem is right now, is [that] we were informed there could possibly be two to three customers still underneath that rubble.”

Breaking: Update from fire. Could be customers stuck under the wood. #Yeg pic.twitter.com/9eOj76H4Hy — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) August 12, 2017

Lees said there was an extensive amount of lumber and the technical rescue team was called in to help cut it up.

“The weight value of what’s fallen is getting heavier and heavier, so the further you go, the harder it is. So we’re going to get technical rescue to shore up the walls,” Lees said.

Lees said the rows inside the store were about six feet wide, 20 to 30 feet tall, and full of wood products.

“And it’s on both sides, so you can walk up all the aisles and look for what you require. So you think of that, where each aisle is now collapsed like a domino effect, we need to clear probably 50 feet by 20 to 30 feet high of lumber to try and make sure that everybody is accounted for.”

At least seven fire trucks were spotted on scene, as well as 25 to 30 police officers and multiple EMS vehicles.

Around 11:40 a.m., Edmonton police said everyone trapped under the lumber had been rescued.

“The volume of lumber that fell over, it’s amazing that nobody else was injured and they were lucky to get away with just the injuries they did have,” EPS Staff Sgt. Randy Wickins said.

The extend of the injuries is not known, but one of the victims was taken to hospital.

Four people injured. One brought to hospital. Thankfully no one else trapped. #yeg pic.twitter.com/0eD5Saa1tg — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) August 12, 2017

Store staff said Saturday was inventory day, so extra workers were on site.

Aric Kucey was one of the workers initially trapped. He said the shelves hit him in the back, and sounded like a train going through the store. He managed to get out of the debris quickly.

Aric says he was one of the workers trapped. Shelves hit him in the back. "Sounded like a train going through" #yeg pic.twitter.com/Sz0VjJt0D6 — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) August 12, 2017

The cause of the shelving collapse is not yet known.

— More to come…