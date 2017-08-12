Man taken to hospital after stabbing near Rogers Centre

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in downtown Toronto early Saturday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 2:41 a.m. about a stabbing at Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.

Two males in their 20s were involved in an altercation that led to one of them stabbing the other.

Police said one male was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds, while the other was taken into custody.

No further information is available at this time.