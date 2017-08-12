Truck plunges into lake at Kelowna boat launch

A pick-up truck accidentally became submerged Friday afternoon when the owner was launching his boat into Okanagan Lake.

Witnesses said the man had backed up to put his boat in the water and looked to have forgotten to put his truck in drive, instead reversing further into the lake when he stepped on the gas.

The pick-up truck was removed from the water by a tow truck with a winch.

No word on the extent of damage to the vehicle.