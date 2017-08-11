Penticton bank robbery suspect shed clothes during getaway

Penticton RCMP are looking for a man who was photographed robbing a branch of the Valley First Credit Union Wednesday.

It happened at 12:50 p.m. Aug. 9 at 184 Main St. in the south Okanagan town.

RCMP said the suspect, said to be in his 30’s, did not produce a weapon.

Clothing warn during the crime was discarded in the alley east of Main St. and was seized as evidence.

No word on how much money the man made off with or what kind of threat he made to staff.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Andrew Campbell at the Penticton RCMP or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.