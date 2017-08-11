Surveillance video captures recycling bin tossed by Winnipeg collection crew

A Winnipeg homeowner took to social media after he wasn’t happy with what his security camera caught.

Bob Phangureh had his garbage and recycling bins out Friday morning in the Normand Park area of the city.

After the Emterra collection crew dumped the blue bin, a worker can be seen in the footage throwing the container on the front lawn. The bin ends up bouncing around a few times before landing.

“My phone alerted me there was a lot of motion in front of my house,” said Phangureh.

“I looked at my security cameras and saw that. I was floored by it.”

He wasn’t home at the time but was able to remotely access the footage and post it on Twitter.

“Everyone seems to be in shock,” he said.

The city’s Water and Waste department and Emterra have since contacted with Phangureh.

“Water and Waste called me and said the people on the shift have been removed and Emterra has told me the same thing,” he said.

He still hasn’t made it home to assess the damage to the bin. The city has said the bin will be replaced at no cost to homeowners if damage was caused by the contractor.

While Phangureh was shocked by the footage, he wasn’t surprised.

“Several times I found (the bins) laying on my front lawn and thought it was the wind or something and I know it’s not the wind now,” he said.

A statement from the city to Global News said “We are working with the contractor to determine what happened and if any damage was caused to this garbage cart or other carts in the area.”