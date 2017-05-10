Winnipeg security cameras live streamed on Russian website

Several private security cameras that appear to be located in Winnipeg are being live streamed on a Russian website.

They are among more than 500 security cameras across Canada that can be seen on Moscow-based website insecam.org.

The site claims the feeds will be taken down if requested and that the surveillance cameras haven’t been password protected.

Several of the feeds claim they are located in Winnipeg but Global News could only confirm one of the feeds was actually coming from Steinbach, Man.

While there are Google map locations purportedly showing where the feeds are coming, they don’t appear to be accurate.

The province’s privacy watchdog, the Manitoba Ombudsman, said one important step users of networked security cameras can take to prevent their feed from being accessed is to familiarize themselves with the security features of their device.

“Users should secure a device by changing its default password when first installing it and then regularly thereafter,” read a statement from the office of the Manitoba Ombudsman.

They should also read the manufacturer’s privacy information to see what is collected, how long its kept and if it is shared with third parties.

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada has further recommendations about using internet-connected devices.