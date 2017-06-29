Doorbell camera catches man trying to break-in to Winnipeg family’s home

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man is crediting his home surveillance cameras for scaring off a person attempting to break in to his house.

Jessie Jimenez was out of town when he got a cell phone notification from his home security system in northwest Winnipeg.

“I clicked my phone and there (was) a snapshot in my camera,” Jimenez said. “I saw this guy coming in to the side of my house.”

In the video, the man can be seen suspiciously looking around the backyard before walking towards the door.

When he re-approaches the door a second time, you can see him pull, what appears to be, a screwdriver out of his pocket.

Global News has blurred the face of the suspect as no charges have been laid.

“I was scared,” Jimenez said. “I was really worried.”

That’s when he attempts to gain access to the house but apparently gets spooked before he is able to.

However, it’s not the first time this has happened to the family.

Jimenez moved in to the home near Inkster Boulevard and McPhillips Street in 2011 and installed the cameras after someone broke into his garage shortly after.

“I discovered that I had all of my tools and brand new welding machine stolen,” Jimenez said.

He said since then, the cameras have already paid for themselves.

“So many times my cameras have saved me already,” he said.

According to Winnipeg Police Service online statistics, residential break and enters are up two per cent over last year.