Surveillance program nabbing more illegal dumpers in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A pilot project using hi-tech surveillance cameras is resulting in more illegal dumping convictions and more public awareness of the problem, according to the city.

The program started last April in an effort to curb illegal dumping around Winnipeg.

“It’s really difficult to lay charges against folks that illegal dump without visual evidence,” said city councillor Devi Sharma.

RELATED: Illegal dumping, overflowing garbage: Winnipeg business speaks out after months of frustration

That’s why nearly $60,000 was spent on six night-vision capable cameras that rotate through illegal dumping hot spots.

Since the program began five people have been charged while three have been convicted.

That may not seem like much but in 2015, 0 charges were laid.

RELATED: Saskatoon resident angered by illegal dumping in back alley

“In my particular ward I do have a hot spot and I’ve noticed there are less calls alerting me to this street that gets dumped on a lot,” said Sharma.

The city also said the program has led to increased awareness and education around the subject of illegal dumping.

The pilot program is slated to continue for another year. Next spring, city councillors will decide if the program should continue.