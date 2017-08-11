Canada
August 11, 2017 5:47 pm
Updated: August 11, 2017 5:53 pm

NEB approves Northeastern BC pipeline expansion project

By Global News

The National Energy Board gave the green light to the Wyndwood Pipeline project Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Credit: National Energy Board
A A

It is not the biggest pipeline project in British Columbia, but in a letter released Friday morning by the National Energy Board, it was announced the Wyndwood Pipeline project located near Chetwynd in far northeast B.C. has been given the green light.

The pipeline is currently a loop of the Westcoast Energy Fort St. John Mainline. The expansion would add 27 kilometres of pipeline to the existing route.

Story continues below

The NEB attached 32 conditions to its approval, including several related to minimizing disturbances within sensitive caribou ranges and accelerating the restoration of their habitat.

Mel Deck, acting mayor of Chetwynd, is pleased with the decision, calling it “good news” for the region which relies on the industry as one of its economic drivers.

“We are quite diversified here – agriculture, forestry, oil and gas and coal, but every little bit helps.”

Deck adds that in the far north there seems to be more acceptance to the oil and gas industry and he didn’t see much opposition to the project.

Oral hearings were held in early April in Calgary and early June in Chetwynd. The NEB also gathered input through written comments, questions and evidence. After considering all the evidence, the NEB found that the project was in the Canadian public interest.

The estimated cost for the project is $170 million.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
British Columbia
Canadian pipeline projects
chetwynd
National Energy Board
NEB
Pipeline
Pipeline Expansion
Wyndwood Pipeline project

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News