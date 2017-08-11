Nova Scotia man arrested, charged for trafficking after 2 overdoses: RCMP

RCMP say they have arrested a man for selling opioids that may have led to two men overdosing.

Police say they were on patrol when officers came across a 20-year-old man in medical distress just prior to 2 a.m. on Aug. 5. As they attended to the man, a 21-year-old man started showing similar symptoms.

According to RCMP, it is believed, based on the officers’ observations the symptoms, the pair’s medical distress may have been caused by fentanyl. Naloxone was administered to both men and EHS continued medical treatment after they arrived. Both were taken to Hants Community Hospital.

An initial investigation found both men had taken what they believed to be “Molly” just before going into medical distress, RCMP said.

On Sunday, police arrested a 38-year-old Windsor man for trafficking in a controlled substance (opioid). A search warrant was also executed on his Windsor residence.

“We’re still in the process of confirming what they took but it’s extremely alarming to see drugs that can cause this kind of reaction in our community,” said Cpl. Luc Cote, spokesperson for Windsor RCMP. “The quick action of our responding officers may have prevented these overdoses from becoming fatal.”

The 38-year-old man was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Provincial Court Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m.