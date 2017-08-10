New developments in Cavan Monaghan attracting hundreds to town

Over the last few years, the Township of Cavan Monaghan has been breaking ground with new developments including a new community centre, an upgraded waste water treatment plan, the construction of a new water tower and about 1,000 new home developments.

“The community centre is going to include not only an ice pad, but it’s also going to have community rooms, meeting rooms — it’s going to have a walking track out and around, it will also be able to facilitate larger crowds,” said the Mayor of Cavan Monaghan, Scott McFadden.

The new home developments are being built right near the new community centre, south of Fallis Line in Millbrook.

“We’re looking at close to 600 to another 1,000 homes. They will surround the municipal office and the area directly behind me and to the west,” said McFadden.

Of the first phase of the homes, 95 per cent have already been sold, and the second allotment is going to hit the market in September.

“People are coming in from everywhere. Whether it’s Bowmanville, Curtice, Whitby, Brooklyn, Ajax, even Millbrook,” said sales representative for Highlands of Millbrook, Amanda Sadler.

Along with all the expansion, Cavan Monaghan also experienced the loss of a few buildings; a casino and the only bank in Millbrook, and the mayor says revenues will be affected. However, since the new council took office in 2010, he says they have ensured taxes are put away for asset replacement.

“Council has been very prudent in ensuring that we were weaning ourselves off the slots funds in the likelihood that if anything were to ever happen,” said McFadden.

Given the expansion of Highway 407 connecting to the 115, the mayor said this is an exciting time for the expansion of the Township of Cavan Monaghan.