Verbal argument in Salmon Arm fast food restaurant escalates to assault

A 37-year-old man could be charged after a verbal spat that started at a Salmon Arm fast food outlet turned into a physical altercation on the street.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and the man argued at the restaurant after the teen allegedly elbowed the man in the back.

RCMP said the confrontation flared up again when the man drove by a group of young people on 9 Street N.E. and someone in the group yelled at the man’s car.

According to police, the vehicle stopped and another verbal argument escalated to assault.

Police said the 37-year-old allegedly assaulted the teen.

The 15-year-old went to the hospital with minor scrapes and bruises.

The man was questioned by police and could face charges.

RCMP are now investigating the possibility that online threats were made related to the same incident.