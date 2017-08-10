starbucks altercation
August 10, 2017
Updated: August 10, 2017 1:55 am

Over 3 weeks later, police confirm man died after Starbucks altercation

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed the death of a 22-year-old man following an altercation at a Starbucks, over three weeks after it happened.

Burnaby RCMP attended the cafe in the 6500-block of Hastings Street, after receiving a report about an altercation on July 12.

Police arrived to find a man who had suffered injuries.

He was later taken to hospital, where he died three days later.

IHIT took over the investigation at that point, but it did not reveal any details related to the altercation until Wednesday.

Cpl. Meghan Foster told Global News that investigators are “diligently pursuing leads and advancing the investigation.”

IHIT is not releasing the names of anyone involved in the altercation as “charges have not been laid,” she said.

“Until further evidence can be obtained, and/or charge approval is secured, no further information will be released,” Foster said.

Evidence obtained to date has helped investigators conclude that there are “no concerns relating to public safety,” she added.

