Entertainment
August 9, 2017 10:49 pm

Anthony Scaramucci to appear on Stephen Colbert’s ‘Late Show’ Monday

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: Stephen Colbert tells Donald Trump to 'shut up' when it comes to North Korea

A A

LOS ANGELES – CBS says Anthony Scaramucci will be a guest on Stephen Colbert‘s late-night show next week.

The network said Wednesday that Scaramucci will appear on Colbert’s The Late Show on Monday.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert on Trump’s North Korea threats: ‘We’re all going to die’

The former White House communications director lost his job with President Donald Trump‘s administration July 31, after only 11 days in the job. His firing came after he gave an expletive-filled interview.

WATCH: Scaramucci audio from profanity-filled New Yorker interview released

 

Scaramucci had been scheduled to make other public appearances, including at the Politicon political convention in Southern California, but the financier cancelled.

Colbert’s gleeful focus on the Trump White House has given his show a late-night ratings lead, and landing Scaramucci is a coup for the host.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Anthony Scaramucci
Anthony Scaramucci Colbert
Anthony Scaramucci Stephen Colbert
Colbert's The Late Show
Donald Trump
Stephen Colber Late Show
Trump White House
White House communications director

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News