Montreal man accused of Flint stabbing celebrated 9-11 attacks

A Tunisian-born man who lives in Canada and stabbed a police officer at a Michigan airport subscribes to Osama Bin Laden‘s ideology and celebrated the 9-11 attacks, federal prosecutors said in a court filing.

In an interview after his June arrest in Flint, Amor Ftouhi also told federal agents that he praised Bin Laden for organizing the 2001 attacks on the United States which he “considers an enemy of Allah,” according to the documents.

Ftouhi, 49, of Montreal, Quebec, has been indicted on charges of committing an act of violence at an international airport and interfering with airport security in the June 21 attack at Flint’s Bishop International Airport, about 50 miles (80.46 kilometres) northwest of Detroit.

Lt. Jeff Neville was stabbed in the neck, but later recovered from his wounds.

Authorities have said Ftouhi mentioned killings in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan and yelled “Allahu Akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great,” at the time Neville was attacked.

The FBI has said Ftouhi legally entered the U.S. at Champlain, New York, on June 16. The FBI said he bought a knife in the U.S.