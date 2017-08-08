Kelowna ex-boxer stops naked woman from trying to break into her house

An ex-boxer, who lives in Kelowna, managed to stop a naked woman from breaking into her home after the would-be intruder allegedly tried to kicked in the front door of her house on Scharf Road on Sunday.

The incident unfolded before noon on Sunday, when a woman called police to say that a naked person was trying to enter her home.

Danielle Ball said she was home with her two children when the situation unfolded.

“There’s a woman in my dog’s face, a naked woman, with her arms out screaming as loud as she can,” Ball said, recalling the break-in attempt from Sunday.

Ball put her children in a bedroom and confronted the woman.

A former boxer, Ball engaged in a lengthy struggle with the woman before she grabbed the upper hand, pinned the would-be intruder to the ground and told her to leave.

“She starts walking, turns back to me and says, ‘Wow, you’re really strong,’” Ball said.

“She had moments when she was lucid. She knew what was happening.”

Police arrested a 24-year-old woman in a shed on the property. She remains in custody.

– with files from Kelly Hayes