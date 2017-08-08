Eskimos’ offensive line will look a lot different Thursday

The Edmonton Eskimos‘ injury list continues to grow after last week’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Five players that suited up against the Tabbies haven’t practiced all week. Receivers Brandon Zylstra and Duke Williams, defensive back Gary Peters and offensive linemen Justin Sorensen and Danny Groulx.

Sorensen left the game with an injury, while Groulx battled through the entire four quarters with back spasms.

With those two missing, the offensive line will look a lot different from the last time the Eskimos played the Redblacks just four weeks ago.

Left tackle Joel Figueroa, a five-year veteran in the CFL, is one familiar name from the week four roster. Matt O’Donnell is the other, but he will move from right guard over to the left guard position. That’s in place of Simeon Rottier and Groulx.

Colin Kelly will make his Eskimos regular season debut at right tackle, being activated off the six-game injured list. David Beard is likely to get the start at centre in place of the veteran Sorensen and D’Anthony Batiste will play for a second week in a row after being taken off the practice roster.