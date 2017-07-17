Edmonton Eskimos deal with a rash of injuries in linebacking corps

It’s a short week for the Edmonton Eskimos as they will play on the road against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-3) on Thursday. The Eskimos are the only undefeated team left in the CFL at 3-0 but that doesn’t mean they haven’t faced any adversity so far in the young season.

The linebacking corps has been hit hard by injuries this season with J.C. Sherritt (ruptured Achilles) and Cory Greenwood (torn ACL). They’re both out for the season.

Now, Adam Konar is on the shelf with a suspected calf injury sustained in the Eskimos 23-21 win over the Ottawa Redblacks last Friday.

Konar and Greenwood play the WIL linebacker spot, the next man up on the depth chart is Blair Smith.

The third-year Eskimo says the team has confidence in their depth.

“Next man up, we know by committee we’re out there and we have faith in the guys on this team,” Smith said. “Whoever’s in there at any given moment, we have a chance to make big plays and change the game. So that’s how we feel about our group as linebackers and whoever’s in there will make it happen.”

If Smith gets the call it would be his first career CFL start. He has four defensive tackles and 38 special teams tackles in 36 career games.

Kick-off on Thursday from Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton is at 5:30 p.m. 630 CHED will have Countdown to Kick-off at 4 p.m.

In other news, the Eskimos have signed two national players in offensive lineman Jacob Ruby and linebacker Kevin Jackson.

Kevin Jackson played 5 games with the REDBLACKS in 2016 and 2017. Tells me the #Eskimos are keeping the WIL LB spot Canadian #CFL — Dave Campbell (@Dave_CHED) July 17, 2017

Ruby was a first round pick of the Alouettes in 2015 while the Redblacks chose Jackson in the fourth round of last year’s draft.