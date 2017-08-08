North Korean considers plan to attack U.S. territory Guam: report

North Korea said on Wednesday it is “carefully examining” a plan to strike the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam with missiles, just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with “fire and fury.”

A spokesman for the Korean People’s Army, in a statement carried by the North’s state-run KCNA news agency, said the strike plan will be “put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment” once leader Kim Jong Un makes a decision.

READ MORE: Donald Trump warns North Korea will face ‘fire and fury’ if it threatens U.S.

In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also said it could carry out a pre-emptive operation if the United States showed signs of provocation.

The deputy news director of Buzzfeed posted a copy of the report on Twitter.

North Korea’s KCNA carries military statement saying it is considering a pre-emptive missile strike on Guam pic.twitter.com/eKFo9WTHlC — Jon Passantino (@passantino) August 8, 2017

*more to come