Penticton motel being converted to shelter and transitional housing

A Penticton motel is getting an overhaul. The Super 8 Motel on Penticton’s Main Street will be converted into an emergency shelter and transitional housing complex to help the homeless.

“The number of homeless in Penticton is probably more than 150 people,” said Tony Laing the executive director of Penticton and District Society for Community Living, which will be managing the transitional housing facility.

“This is filling a gap in services.”

The province is spending $4.5 million to buy the property.

The transitional housing will be aimed at helping people who are homeless transition to more long-term housing.

“It will be some people who have had some really tough times with addictions and mental health issues and other issues,” explained Laing.

“We’ll be providing interim housing with supports from mental health workers, drug addictions councilors in partnership also with Interior Health. We’ll be working to get people their social assistance and other types of income that allow them to move off the street into housing.”

Residents will be living in motel rooms converted into bachelor and one-bedroom units. Some units will have kitchen facilities there will also be a communal kitchen. Long-term residents will be expected to pay rent.

The emergency shelter on site will be run by the Salvation Army. The motel conversion is scheduled to be finished next year.

Last year, the provincial and federal governments also spent $3.2 million to buy and renovate Penticton’s Bel Air Motel to turn it into a 42-unit affordable housing complex.

– with files from Lauren Pullen