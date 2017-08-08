Canada
Searchers locate body of man missing on Lake Diefenbaker

Searchers locate the body of a man reported missing on Lake Diefenbaker near Outlook.

The body of a boater reported missing on Lake Diefenbaker near Outlook has been located by searchers.

The man was reported missing on July 28 when he ended up in the water and in distress.

A woman on the boat was unsuccessful in trying to rescue him.

Outlook RCMP said he was located Sunday by police, family and searchers near the area he had been reported missing.

His name is not being released.

Outlook is approximately 75 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

