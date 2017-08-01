Wadena RCMP confirm seventh death on Saskatchewan waterways

A 58-year-old Regina man is dead, after being found unconscious and not breathing at Leslie Beach on Saturday.

Wadena RCMP responded to a call. The two people that were with him at the time got him out of the water, began first aid and called 911. The man was pronounced dead on route to hospital.

An investigation into the death determined the man had been on the shore, but then went into the lake. He was unable to get out of the water. An autopsy has been ordered.

This is the seventh death on Saskatchewan waterways in July alone.

Andrea Leclair of the Canadian Red Cross strongly recommends the use of personal flotation devices, such as life jackets.

“We always recommend that if you’re not a strong swimmer or you don’t have a swimming background that you use some sort of personal flotation device,” she said.

She also said some lifejackets have whistles which can be helpful if you’re trying to call for help.