August 8, 2017 11:08 am

Alberta government aims to stop family violence among immigrants and refugees

By Web Producer  Global News

Irfan Sabir, Minister of Human Services, speaks in Calgary on Friday, May 27, 2016.

Global News
Community and Social Services Minister Irfan Sabir is scheduled to announce funding for community efforts to prevent family violence in immigrant and refugee communities.

Earlier this year, the Canadian Centre for Justice Statistics (CCJS) released a report indicating Alberta saw a two per cent increase in family violence since 2014 and ranked third highest among all province when it came to rates of intimate partner violence.

Story continues below

In 2015, the Alberta government announced $15-million in funding for 76 community-led initiatives to prevent family and sexual violence through Family and Community Safety Program grants.

Projects within the program will target diverse populations, including aboriginals, newcomers to Canada, gender and sexual minorities, and rural and remote communities.

The government also introduced a new investment of an additional $15-million to help Alberta shelters.

— More to come…

Global News