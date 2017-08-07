Collision
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after collision east of Deacon’s Corner

A section of Highway 1 was closed to traffic Monday afternoon.

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital with traumatic injuries after a collision on Highway 1, just east of Deacon’s Corner Monday morning.

STARS Air Ambulance responded to the scene just before Noon, at the intersection of Highway 206 and Highway 1.

A section of Highway 1 was closed to traffic for a period of time.

RCMP have not given an update on the condition of the driver, or the cyclist.

