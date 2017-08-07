Canada
Fox roams Montreal’s McGill Metro station

By Olivia O'Malley Global News

Montreal police capture the fox that was roaming McGill Metro.

Spotted: STM/Facebook
It was an unusual site at the McGill Metro station Friday night — a wild fox roaming the tracks was captured by police.

“[It is] extremely rare to have wild animals in the Metro,” STM spokesperson Amélie Régis told Global News.

According to Régis, the STM received a call about the fox entering the station Thursday night.

She says the animal evaded security cameras, so they don’t know how it got in.

Users on the Spotted: STM Facebook page shared photos of the fox at McGill Metro station.

Spotted: STM/Facebook

STM employees spotted the fox underneath the platform and call police.

Régis said service on the green line was interrupted for nine minutes while police rescued the fox.

After removing the wild animal from the Metro station, it was transported to Île Sainte-Hélène.

“A more fitting habitat,” said Régis.

It is unknown where the fox came from.

Photos of the animal circulated on social media, leading people to wonder if the rumour was a hoax, or something carefully crafted by a person with a talent in Photoshop.

