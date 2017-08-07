Crime
August 7, 2017 12:33 pm

16-year-old wanted by police after homicide on Long Plain First Nation

By Reporter  Global News

The 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy after a homicide on Long Plain First Nation Saturday.

The 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

The name of the victim is not being released.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide, or the accused to come forward.

