16-year-old wanted by police after homicide on Long Plain First Nation
Manitoba RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy after a homicide on Long Plain First Nation Saturday.
The 16-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.
The name of the victim is not being released.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the homicide, or the accused to come forward.
