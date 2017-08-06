Google employee’s anti-diversity manifesto sparks outrage internally, on Twitter

A Google employee’s 10-page manifesto which railed against the company diversity initiatives went viral within the company and beyond.

The 10-page document, which was published in full by Gizmodo, was written by a senior software engineer, and is titled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber.”

It argues that the gender gap in the tech sector can be blamed on inherent differences between men and women.

One of his arguments being, “Women generally also have a stronger interest in people rather than things.”

The author also says: “Women generally have a harder time negotiating salary, asking for raises, speaking up, and leading,” and that men have a higher drive for status.

The document was originally shared on one employee mailing list before it went viral within the company, a Google employee told Motherboard.

A number of other employees have reacted angrily on Twitter.

Today's rage-read (at work): doc essentially saying that women are unsuited for tech because they like people, whilst men like things. — Aimee (@aimeeble) August 4, 2017

That garbage fire of a document is trash and you are wonderful coworkers who I am extremely lucky to work with. — Andrew Bonventre (@andybons) August 4, 2017

Write a doc about how inferior women are, then try to be a hero by offering help to save the *vulnerable* 🤢🤢🤢 Still shaking in anger. — Jaana B. Dogan 👀 (@rakyll) August 4, 2017

While a few of the tech firm’s employees have shared their outrage on Twitter, there are some who have also shown their support for the document.

“Honestly, more people have been agreeing with it than I would like,” a Google employee told Motherboard.

Another employee described the author as “brave” in a chat on the messaging site Blind.

Google is currently battling the U.S. Department of Labour as the agency says it found “systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce,” the Telegraph reported.

Just last month, a judge ordered Google to hand over employee records to federal investigators as part of the ruling, USA Today reported.