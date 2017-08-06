He’s back: Sidney Crosby and the Stanley Cup return to Halifax

Sidney Crosby is back in Halifax with the Stanley Cup in tow.

A tweet by Philip Pritchard, the keeper of the Cup, on Sunday, showed the Pittsburgh Penguins captain holding the cup above his head, next to a plane in Halifax.

The Cole Harbour, N.S., native said last month that he’d be bringing the Cup to the Natal Day parade, being held Monday.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage recently said the three-time Stanley Cup champion would serve as parade marshal.

An airport wasn’t the only stop for the Cup with Crosby back in town, either.

Another tweet sent out by Pritchard showed the hockey player and the Cup with kids at a local children’s hospital, complete with Crosby placing a furry pink stuffed kitten on top.

He also was seen speaking with seniors at a veterans’ retirement home in Halifax, holding the Cup as he spoke and smiled for photos with residents.

The champion and two-time playoff MVP winner will be celebrating his 30th birthday — Aug. 7 — as he takes the Cup through the streets of Halifax and Dartmouth.

It will be Crosby’s third time bringing the Cup home, having paraded it through Cole Harbour in 2009 and 2016, but it will be the first time he takes it to the Natal Day parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Monday.