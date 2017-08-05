Anthony Jackson-Hamel scores late to rally Impact past Orlando City

Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored in the 84th minute as the Montreal Impact came from behind to beat Orlando City SC 2-1 on Saturday.

Jackson-Hamel scored five minutes after coming into the game as a substitute as the Impact (7-8-6) snapped a two-game losing skid.

Ignacio Piatti also scored for Montreal in the second half, finding the back of the net from the penalty spot in the 48th minute.

Cyle Larin scored for Orlando City (8-9-6), which remains winless in MLS in its last four games.

With the game tied at 1-1 and time winding down, Blerim Dzemaili found a streaking Jackson-Hamel on the edge of the box. The24-year-old homegrown player fired a shot between the legs of

defender Jose Aja and just out of goalkeeper Joe Bendik’s reach.

The victory put Montreal in 9th place in the Eastern Conference, five points from the final playoff position.

Piatti got the comeback going three minutes into the second half, to the relief of the 20,801 fans at Saputo Stadium – Montreal’s first sell-out crowd of the season.