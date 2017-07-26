Montreal Impact practices with hopes to improve their performance this season

Montreal Impact players took to the field at their training facility for practice on Wednesday, coming off a 2-1 loss to FC Dallas at the Saputo Stadium last Saturday.

The team now sits in 8th position in the Eastern Conference, three places behind the New York Red Bulls who they’ll meet this coming Saturday in New York.

It hasn’t been the most impressive season for the team so far –currently sitting two places outside a playoff spot– but head coach Mauro Biello makes it clear that they know what needs to improve.

READ MORE: Montreal Impact looks to end drought against FC Dallas

“It felt like in the last two games, in terms of taking care of the ball and losing the ball too cheaply, I think that it’s something we want to improve,” Biello explained.

“At home, we felt like we gave up the ball a bit too easily. They were able to hurt us, especially in the Dallas game.”

For the game against New York on Saturday, he says there are specific things they need to watch out for.

“They are direct in their play in terms of getting the ball out quickly. This is a team we gotta be careful about in terms of not giving up balls in dangerous areas. That’s what they want.”

The team has more thing in their arsenal going forward: Deian Boldor, a centre-back on loan until next June from Italy’s Bologna FC.

READ MORE: Cristian Colman scores two second-half goals, Dallas downs Montreal 2-1

Bielo points out that Boldor “brings the height factor, his ability to defend one-versus-ones and win aerial duels. These are all important characteristics.”

Boldor says he’s anxious to get started and looks forward to proving himself.

“I’m young, I’m excited I’m ready to give all my best and I’ll be good,” Boldor said as he laughed.

The Impact hopes that they will eventually move up into a playoff spot, “at least”.