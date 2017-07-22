Cristian Colman scores two second-half goals, Dallas downs Montreal 2-1

Cristian Colman scored his first two goals of the season as FC Dallas came from behind to beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Saturday night.

Colman scored two second-half goals for FC Dallas (9-3-7) as the visitors took top spot in the Western Conference with the victory.

Michael Salazar scored the lone goal for Montreal (6-7-6), which lost at home for the first time in its last seven games in all competitions.

The biggest crowd of the season at Saputo Stadium – 20,481 fans were in the stands – watched their team fall apart in the second half and concede twice in 10 minutes.

Colman scored his first of the evening in the 52nd minute. The forward got on the end of a low cross in the box that eluded three Montreal defenders for an easy tap-in past goalkeeper Evan Bush.

In the 62nd, Colman gave the visitors the lead with a highlight-reel goal.

The 23-year-old Paraguayan, making just his seventh start of the season, beautifully chested down a long cross from Carlos Gruezo, evaded Bush’s charge in the box and easily

slotted home his second of the encounter.