Whitecaps draw against Colorado Rapids
The Vancouver Whitecaps managed to come back in the second half, drawing 2-2 against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.
Tony Tchani and Fredy Montero both scored for Vancouver, while Kevin Doyle and Axel Sjoberg scored for Colorado.
The Whitecaps next play New England Revolution on Aug. 12.
