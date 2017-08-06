Sports
August 6, 2017 6:56 am

Whitecaps draw against Colorado Rapids

By News Anchor  CKNW

The Vancouver Whitecaps came back to finish Saturday's game against Colorado with a 2-2 draw.

The Vancouver Whitecaps managed to come back in the second half, drawing 2-2 against the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night.

Tony Tchani and Fredy Montero both scored for Vancouver, while Kevin Doyle and Axel Sjoberg scored for Colorado.

The Whitecaps next play New England Revolution on Aug. 12.

 

