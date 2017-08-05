Sports
August 5, 2017 6:33 pm

Dancevic moves on in Rogers Cup qualifiers

By Staff The Canadian Press

Canada's Frank Dancevic returns to Chile's Christian Garin during Davis Cup tennis World Group playoff singles action in Halifax on Friday, September 16, 2016. Dancevic moved one step closer to a berth in the Rogers Cup main draw, defeating Marius Copil in a Saturday qualifier at Uniprix Stadium. Aug. 5, 2017.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press
A A

MONTREAL – Canadian Frank Dancevic moved one step closer to a berth in the Rogers Cup main draw, defeating Marius Copil in a Saturday qualifier at Uniprix Stadium.

Dancevic, of Niagara Falls, Ont., will face American Tim Smyczek — who beat Canadian Pavel Krainik 6-0, 6-4 in his first qualifier — in the second round of qualifying on Sunday. The main draw begins Monday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Tennis anyone? Rogers Cup serving up aces in Montreal

Dancevic needed one hour 16 minutes to beat his Romania opponent 7-6 (3), 6-3 on centre cou

The 33-year-old Dancevic, ranked 357th in the world, won 84 per cent of his first-serve points and was never broken by Copil, the sixth seed in the qualifying tournament.

READ MORE: Raonic, Dancevic advance at Wimbledon

Dancevic needed one hour 16 minutes to beat his Romania op

Other Canadians didn’t fare so well in their qualifying matches. Raheel Manji fell to Slovakia’s Norbert Gombos, Philip Bester lost to Ireland’s James McGee and Kelsey Stevenson was beat by American Reilly Opelka.

Canada’s Antoine Leduc, Samuel Monette, Benjamin Sigouin and Filip Peliwo played their qualifiers later Saturday.
Report an error
Frank Dancevic
Men's tennis
Rogers Cup
Tennis
Uniprix Stadium

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News