Tennis anyone? Rogers Cup serving up aces in Montreal

Looking to improve your tennis game?

Well, you may want to try and pick up some tips by watching the world’s best compete in Montreal at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament.

The ATP is a major tour stop for top-ranked players and this year is no exception.

A couple of the all-time greats and former world number 1 players, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, are competing.

Rafael #Nadal practicing in front of hundreds of fans at the #RogersCup in #Montreal. One of the most popular players on tour. #ATP pic.twitter.com/Q80Ui8FE4D — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) August 4, 2017

Both are having a bit of a resurgence this year.

Federer, who is turning 36 on Monday, has already won two grand slam events this year — including Wimbledon — after not winning a single event in 2016 and mhaving issed half the year due to injuries. He’s the second seed.

Nadal, 31, won the French Open this year — his first major in three years. He’s the top seed.

A couple of notable players will not be competing this year including Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

This is Federer’s first time back in Montreal since 2011. That was also the same year a world attendance record was set for a one-week men’s event on the ATP tour.

“If the weather holds out throughout the week, I think we have a very good chance to beat that record,” tournament director Eugène Lapierre told Global News.

All time attendance record for #RogersCup was set in 2011. It was also the last time Roger #Federer played here. He's back this week. #ATP pic.twitter.com/oT9YWX733c — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) August 4, 2017

Qualifying rounds continue through the weekend with the main draw starting on Monday.