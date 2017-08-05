Two men busted for driving over 160 km/h of construction zones on Hwy. 401

Chatham-Kent OPP are reminding motorists to slow down on the highways after two were charged for speeding Friday.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, an officer conducting radar enforcement along Highway 401 near Kent Bridge Road clocked an eastbound vehicle going 130 km/hr after leaving a construction zone.

The vehicle began to accelerate and weave in and out of traffic, and narrowly missed hitting a pick-up truck, police said in a statement. A second radar reading registered a speed in excess of 180 km/hr.

A 33-year-old man from Lawrenceville, Georgia has been charged with careless driving and speeding.

READ MORE: OPP launch Move Over law enforcement campaign for long weekend

Later that evening, at around 11:00 p.m., an officer registered an eastbound vehicle speeding at 160 km/hr near Highway 401 and Mull Road. OPP said the vehicle had just exited a construction zone.

The suspect, a 28-year-old London man, has been charged with racing motor vehicle – excessive speed.

Chatham-Kent OPP are reminding drivers that stunt driving or racing is one of the most serious and reckless forms of aggressive driving, and it puts everyone on the road at serious risk of injury or death.