Politics
August 4, 2017 5:29 pm

Secret Service moves out of Trump Tower for somewhere more ‘cost effective’

By Staff The Associated Press

In this Nov. 17, 2016 file photo, security personnel stand at the front entrance of Trump Tower in New York.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
A A

NEW YORK – The Secret Service command post inside President Donald Trump’s namesake Manhattan skyscraper has been moved.

A spokeswoman for the umbrella company that controls Trump’s various businesses said Friday that the Secret Service moved out of Trump Tower to somewhere “more cost effective and logistically practical.”

READ MORE: Donald Trump heads on vacation, after shaming people who take time off

The Secret Service won’t say where its Trump Tower command post has relocated. A spokeswoman says the move hasn’t affected security.

A Government Services Administration spokeswoman says officials are searching for a permanent space. She wouldn’t comment on lease negotiations.

The Trump Organization’s Amanda Miller described the location change as a mutual decision. She didn’t respond when asked about terms of the government’s lease or what prompted the location change.

Trump hasn’t visited his Trump Tower residence since moving into the White House.

WATCH: Donald Trump coverage on Globalnews.ca

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump Secret Service
Secret Service
secret service trump tower
Trump Tower
trump tower too expensive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News