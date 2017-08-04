Long weekend weather outlook: Mostly sunny, chance of showers in southern Manitoba

The August long weekend will kick off under relatively clear skies and seasonal temperatures in southern Manitoba, before rain enters the forecast on Monday.

The southern part of the province will see a mix of sun and cloud Saturday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Sunday is projected to be clear and sunny, with temperatures reaching up to 28 C.

The wet weather will come into play on Monday across most of southern Manitoba. Winnipeg will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Cottage country forecast

People heading east to Lake of the Woods can expect dry conditions throughout the weekend.

Temperatures in Kenora will hover in the low 20’s on Saturday and Sunday, before warming up to 27 C on Monday. All three days will be under a mix of sun and cloud, with no rain in the forecast.

Similar conditions are expected around Lake Winnipeg. Gimli will be under a mix of sun and cloud Saturday with a 30 per cent chance of showers.

The skies will clear on Sunday, with a high of 27 C, before showers roll in on Monday.