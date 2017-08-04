What’s open and closed Terry Fox Day long weekend in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg has altered some services during the Terry Fox Day long weekend. Here’s what’s staying open — and what’s not — for the next four days.

Recycling and Garbage Collection: For all those with Monday as their garbage, recycling, and yard waste pick up day, service will proceed as normally scheduled.

Landfills: The Brady Road facility will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. The Brady 4R Depot hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

Transit: Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

Leisure Centres: All leisure centres will be closed on Monday, with normal hours resuming on Tuesday. All indoor swimming pools will be closed, while all outdoor pools will be open. Outdoor pool times vary by location. Hours for all wading pools and spray pads vary by location. For a complete list, visit the city’s website here.

Libraries: All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday.

Winnipeg Parking Authority: The Winnipeg Parking Authority will be closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

To learn more about closures and operating times for city services, click here or call the city at 311.