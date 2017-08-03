Melfort newspaper draws backlash after column on racism

An editorial opinion piece published in a Saskatchewan newspaper is facing significant backlash.

The column, titled “When Will It End?” is being called ignorant and racist, online. It was written by the Melfort Journal‘s regional managing editor Greg Wiseman.

Wiseman was responding to statements by Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron that Indigenous peoples deal with racism on a daily basis.

READ MORE: National review urged over coerced sterilization of Indigenous women

“People make comments and jokes about nearly every group,” Wiseman wrote. “Yet only one group seems to always be the ones claiming racism.”

In the article, Wiseman claims racism goes both ways; he also questions increasing Indigenous education in schools.

“Should there be more Scandinavian history taught since the Vikings came to and impacted the history of Canada. French history or British?” he wrote.

Wiseman did acknowledge residential schools, calling them “every form of terrible,” but also asked how much compensation is enough.

In the hours following its posting, the column received criticism on social media.

FSIN Chief Cameron responded to the piece, agreeing with Wiseman that everyone faces some sort of racism.

“Yes, that’s right, I know Ukrainian people get made fun of; Scandinavians get made fun of,” Cameron said. “But we’re talking about the skin colour.”

Cameron does admit he was frustrated reading the column, and felt his statement was seen as complaining.

“Asking for respect is not complaining, being asked to be treated with equal dignity is not complaining. It’s life,” Cameron said. “Being an elected leader, I’ll continue to say the same message. Respect.”

READ MORE: City of Saskatoon creates guide to help understand indigenous culture

Global News reached out to Wiseman for comment but have not heard back.

Following the reaction on social media, the Melfort Journal deleted Wiseman’s original column and replaced it with a new piece called “Clarifying My Opinion.”

“It clearly wasn’t interpreted as I had hoped,” Wiseman wrote in the column. “There are many people offended by my recent words and for that I apologize.”