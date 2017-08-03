What’s open and closed for Saskatoon civic services on Saskatchewan Day

Monday, Aug. 7 is Saskatchewan Day.

Here is a list of what Saskatoon civic facilities and services are open, closed or otherwise modified for the long weekend.

City Hall: Closed

Pay parking stations: No payment required however vehicles must be moved within the posted time limits.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled.

West compost depot: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (no entry after 5:50 p.m.)

East compost depot: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no entry after 4:50 p.m.)

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed.

READ MORE: Saskatoon weather outlook: long weekend mini roller coaster ahead

Civic Conservatory: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission.

Saskatoon Transit: Will operate with regular Sunday/holiday service on Aug. 7.

Access Transit: Operating with statutory holiday service on Aug. 7. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Municipal golf courses: Open regular hours from dawn to dusk.

PotashCorp Playland at Kinsmen Park: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

GALLERY: Your Saskatchewan – Saskatoon: August 2017

Outdoor pools

Mayfair and Lathey pools: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (public swim).

George Ward and Riversdale pools: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (lane swim & parent tot) 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. (public swim).

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: closed until Aug. 21 for annual maintenance.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – all fitness classes cancelled.

Saskatoon Field House: Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled. Holiday fitness class from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Shaw Centre: Open 12 noon to 9 p.m. – all fitness classes and child minding cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.