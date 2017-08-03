Saskatoon weather outlook: long weekend mini roller coaster ahead

Story highlights Cool Thursday morning Rain later on Friday Lingering showers Saturday Cold front into holiday Monday

Hang on and get ready for a mini-roller weather coaster for August long weekend!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a cool start to the day in Saskatoon with temperatures falling back into single digits with a low around 8 degrees.

A mostly sunny morning did help boost us up into the low 20s by late morning as clouds rolled in.

It was a cooler start to the day with temperatures falling into single digits across the region. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/Db1oweo29l — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 3, 2017

We've made it up into the low 20s this morning, feeling like 22 with humidity right now in Saskatoon. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/0z6RsyWinJ — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 3, 2017

Pretty calm day outside in Saskatoon – you can even see a reflection on the river! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/xPsKC7zsrp — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) August 3, 2017

Predominantly cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the day as we rise up to a high in the mid 20s.

Tonight

We may see some clear patches develop tonight before another batch of clouds slides in as we cool back into the low teens.

Friday

The work week will end off on a dreary note with clouds sticking around through the day and showers expected later in the afternoon and into the evening as an upper low swings through.

There is a slight risk of a thunderstorm with these showers later in the day and even the possibility of a few cold core funnel clouds as we climb up to a high around 23 degrees.

August Long Weekend

Remnant cloud cover and a risk of showers will continue into Saturday as we warm up to an afternoon high around 23 degrees or so once again.

Sunday should be our warmest day of the weekend with a bit more sunshine to start and a daytime high around 25 degrees before a cold front builds back in the clouds later in the day.

That cold front will swing through into early holiday Monday with clouds and a good chance of showers to start the day with the mercury struggling to get into the low 20s in the afternoon as skies try to clear.

Work Week Outlook

High pressure is expected to swing through early next week, bringing the city back into some sunshine with daytime highs in the low 20s to start the week before bumping up into the mid 20s by mid-week.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Yorkton by Louise Carduner:

