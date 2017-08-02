Kingston long-term care workers protest ‘staffing cuts’

For the second time in two weeks, frontline staff at Providence Manor in Kingston, Ont., protested what they’re calling staffing cuts at the long-term care home.

About 20 people marched in front of the Providence Manor facility Wednesday to make their case.

“There was a lay-off of three full-time RPNs (registered practical nurses) and six full-time PSWs (personal support workers) on the day shift,” Charlene Nero, grievance officer for the Labourers’ International Union of North America (LiUNA) told CKWS-TV during the demonstration.

Senior management at Providence Manor disputes the union’s claim. They say they’ve made staffing changes at the home, not cuts.

“The three RPNs were a staffing re-alignment,” Regina Mitchell, director of care for Providence Manor said. “It was a change in the staffing model. It was not a cut – those RPNs are still here.”

Mitchell added the restructuring was done in order to keep the appropriate number of staff to accommodate the needs of patients, while being cognizant of its bottom line.

“We don’t foresee that there are going to be any concerns with resident care,” Mitchell said. “We have very highly committed staff who would not allow for that to happen.”